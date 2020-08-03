The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has sent a strong warning to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, following the chaos at Banda for the last phase of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

His comment follows a viral video which captured Mr Nketia, ‘clashing’ with the soldiers.

Some reports claimed the soldiers were intimidating and preventing residents from registering.

But, Abronye DC, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Midday News, cautioned all foreigners who are preparing to register in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise in the Banda Constituency to desist from writing their names or face his wrath.

He accused Mr Nketia of being behind the busing of foreigners to the registration centre.

“When we met and signed an MOU, we agreed not to bus people to registration centres and so why would Asiedu Nketia bus people, believed to be foreigners, to the registration centre. I am the chair for Bono and won’t allow such unlawful acts and so I will never allow Aisedu to bring people to the registration centre because they are not Ghanaians,” he noted.

