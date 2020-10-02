The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Agona East, Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr has incurred the wrath of chiefs and people in the constituency.

Mrs Pokua Sawyerr, according to the Agona Aduakwa Chief, Nana Kojo Amoakwaa V, has been banned from carrying out any campaigning in the constituency.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday on the matter, Nana Amoakwaa V said Mrs Sawyerr had peddled some falsehood which has affected his person and stool hence their decision.

He said Mrs Sawyerr had made claims that she had given him money to clear a refuse site, claims he said were untruths that had succeeded in tarnishing his reputation.

“Pokua Sawyerr has lied against me and my elders and this has destroyed my image. She claimed to have given me money to clear rubbish,” he lamented.

According to Nana Amoakwaa V, the MP had opted to handle the refuse situation herself and as a result, hired machines to clear the refuse.

It as a result of this that Nana Amoakwaa V says he is baffled by the MP’s claim that she had given him GHC 22,000 to clear rubbish.

He told the host of the show, Chief Jerry Forson that in spite of invitations extended to the NDC and the lawmaker for clarification on the matter, she has refused appearance.

To this, Nana Amoakwaa V said the chiefs have invoked ancestral spirits to show how serious they take the matter.

