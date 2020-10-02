The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed some chilling details of how the late University of Ghana law lecturer, Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was murdered.

The account, based on the confession of the deceased’s domestic worker and prime suspect, makes it known the motive behind the killing was a robbery gone wrong.

According to the CID, the 29-year-old, in his confession statement admitted to killing the professor when he, together with another person, tried to rob him, but he resisted.

The Director General of the Police CID, COP Ken Yeboah, made this known at a press conference in Accra on Friday.

He said, “Based on forensic evidence gathered from the crime scene, the suspect was subjected to further interrogation and he broke down and confessed that he masterminded the murder of the professor.

“Initially, he mentioned the names of some suspects but he has changed that assertion and mentioned somebody else. He has admitted that he did commit the crime with one other person . “

Explaining how the murder took place, suspect James Nana Womba said he gained access to the room with the aid of a duplicate key he made on the boss’ blind side.

He added after demanding money from Prof Benneh, he declined and proceeded to raise alarm so they hit him with an iron rod.

The cleaner furthermore stated they tied and gagged the defenseless man, which resulted in his death.

RELATED

According to the CID, James and his accomplices stole two phones and cash amounting to GHS 450.

The suspect has also confessed that for fear of being recorded in the act, he took the late professors central processing unit (CPU) and dumped it in a septic tank in the house.

According to him, James has also given clues as to where he kept some of the items he stole from the late professor and where he had sold some of them, which he will lead the team for retrieval.