State prosecutors say a cleaner at the residence of deceased law professor, Yaw Benneh has confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder.

Two other people are said to have been named as his accomplices; causing the state to drop charges against three others.

Officers of the Ghana Police Service have also been able to effect the arrest of one of the said accomplices.

State prosecutors on September 16 pressed the charge of murder against four persons namely Christian Pobee, James Nana Womba, Isaac Botchwey, and Adams Mensah Mansur.

But the State today dropped the case against Isaac Botchwey, Christian Pobee and Adams Mensah.

James Nana Womba, a cleaner at the late lecturer’s residence is the one said to have finessed his involvement.

One Opambour Agya Badu who prosecutors describe as a named accomplice of Mr. Womba has since been arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The state prosecutors says efforts are underway to apprehend the two others as they got the court to grant them an arrest warrant.

The names of the two were not stated in court.

The two persons currently standing trial have been remanded in the custody of the police to re-appear on October 14.

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjirigano mansion in Accra.

His body was found days after with his hands tied and cloth stuffed in his mouth.