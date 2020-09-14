The Police are appealing to the general public to provide more information about the murder of the former University of Ghana Senior Law Lecturer, Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

According to them, though four suspects have been picked up concerning the murder, they still need more information to enable them to put their leads together.

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Afia Tenge, added that the police are on a manhunt for more suspects.

Professor Benneh was a senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana Law Faculty.

He was found dead in a pool of blood at his Agyiriganor home, a suburb of Accra.

DSP Tenge said on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at about 0730 hours, a report was received by the East Legon Police that Professor Benneh had been found dead in his residence and the Police Crime Scene Investigation Team from the Criminal Investigations Department proceeded to his residence, where they found him lying in a pool of blood with some cuts on the body.

The body, she added, has been sent to the Police Hospital Morgue pending further investigations.