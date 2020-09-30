The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a suit against the Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to reopen the voters’ register.

The party argues the Commission has not published in the gazette the 21 days’ notice of the planned exercise in accordance with the law governing elections in Ghana.

This comes after the EC announced it will register eligible voters on Thursday, October 1 at their district offices nationwide.

The exercise it explains is to “give the opportunity to those who have attained the age of Eighteen (18) and Citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended Registration Exercise.

The NDC who noted the EC is acting beyond its powers is seeking among these things from the court.

“A declaration that the Electoral Commission has acted ultra vires in its attempt to reopen and/or conduct registration of voters scheduled for Thursday 1st October 2020 when the Electoral Commission has not caused to be published in the Gazette, twenty-one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public,” it said in its statement of claims.

