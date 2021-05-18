Ishmael Asiedu, a nurse with the Kwesimintsim Hospital in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region, has allegedly inflicted severe cutlass wounds on his neighbour.

The ghastly incident happened during a verbal altercation between the two neighbours over who has the right to have in his possession keys to the source of water in the house.

A neighbour, who was present, said the wife of the victim, identified as Nana Sarfowaa, was demanding the keys to the water reservoir from Mr Asiedu, but he refused to release the said keys and attempted to beat madam Sarfowaa.

The victim, who is madam Sarfowaa’s husband in a bid to save the wife from being beaten, rather in the end suffered severe cutlass wounds on the head.

The victim, Richard Cudjoe, is currently receiving medical attention.

When contacted on phone by Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan, the Kwesimintsim police commander Supt Lennox Aidoo said the suspect has been charged.

He will be put before a competent court of jurisdiction on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.