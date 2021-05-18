A motor rider has died after crashing into a barrier mounted by the Ghana Immigration Service at Akuse in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred at Fodjuku junction near the Kpong/Akuse Dam site.

The rider was riding an Apsonic motorcycle with registration Number M-19 GR 132 from Fodjuku towards Akuse with David Kugbadzor, 24, onboard.

On reaching a section of the road near the Dam site at Fodjuku junction where a barrier has been mounted by Immigration personnel on ‘Operation Motherland’ duties, the rider rode with speed in an attempt to cross the barrier while waving at the personnel on duty.

As a result, he lost focus on the road and crashed into the metal gate at the barrier.

Both the rider and the pillion rider fell off the motorcycle and crashed on the road while the motorbike staggered towards the edge of the road and crashed into a tree.

Both rider and Pillion rider sustained various degrees of injuries and were sent to Akuse Government Hospital for medical treatment.

However, the rider, Kwame Kubunu, was pronounced dead on arrival but the pillion rider is responding to treatment.

The body of the deceased rider, Kwame Kubunu, has been deposited at the Morgue.