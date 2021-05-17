Asafo members of Ngleshie Amanfrom, suspected to be land guards, have allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on some immigration officers, leaving one in critical condition.

The incident occurred at the one-week celebration of a late Senior Inspector Gideon Doh.

Sources close to the immigration officers indicated that the Asafo members stormed the barracks and tried to stop the officers from carrying out the observation.

This was as part of moves to enforce the ban on noise making as part of preparations towards the Homowo celebration and they believed that Iron City falls within the Greater Accra Region.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, Madam Esi Agyeiwaa, who witnessed the scene, said they, out of the blues, saw over 20 people suspected to be land guards from Accra in several vehicles.

They landed and started beating the immigration officers mercilessly.

Meanwhile, an opinion leader at Kasoa Iron City, Nana Wiafi Bediako, revealed that they were shocked with the attitude of the Amanfrom Asafo Companies because they pay their taxes and vote in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

ALSO READ:

Nana Wiafi said some women were also beaten and stripped naked during the clash.

According to him, they all run away for their lives because they threatened to beat and kill them.

“I personally as a chief ran away for my life. If they see you wearing a black dress they beat you,” he narrated.

The Amanfrom District Police Commander, Superintended Augustine Okata, confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.