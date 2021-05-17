A video fast circulating on the internet has a Ghanaian man who is a ‘Galamsey’ worker telling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he will continue to mine illegally amid the ban.

According to the man, who seems very bold in the video, he is unemployed, hence the President asking him to quit the illegal job won’t work.

He said loudly: We are still mining and the work is ongoing. Won’t we eat? This year unless you kill all of us.

This has been our job and you cannot stop the work now, how do you do that? What jobs have you secured for us before you gave the decision to ban Galamsey? He quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has commenced an operation to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.

The operation, which has been authorised by President Akufo-Addo, started on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with River Pra in the Central and Western Regions of Ghana.