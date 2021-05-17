Chaos broke out with gunshots fired as some irate youth invade the National Democratic Congress (NDC) office at Salaga South in the Savannah Region.

This was reported to have occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, during a meeting by some executives of the party.

A video, which captured the chaotic scene, saw scores of persons whose identities are not immediately known severely beaten.

Some of the angry youth also destroyed property including plastic things which some persons present were beaten with.

Warning shots were also heard amid the mayhem but it was not clear if anybody was injured.

However, it was not immediately clear what might have triggered the actions of the angry youth.

