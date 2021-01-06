A Nigerian porn star, Mary Godwin, also known as Kalabar Chic, has shared her vision for 2021 on social media.

The adult movie star has tweeted, saying she hopes to be among the “Top 100 Models on Pornhub by God’s Grace,” in 2021.

Kalabar Chic wrote:

2021! The year I will be among Top 100 Models on Pornhub by God’s Grace First Sex Video will drop when I have 10k subscribers and it’s going to be a gangbang New video dropping this week Stay tuned.

Her tweet, meanwhile, didn’t go down well with some Nigerians who said she needed deliverance.

Check out reactions below: