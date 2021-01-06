The Minority Caucus in parliament is calling on the Emoluments Committee to review the salaries of Members in Parliament (MP) upwards.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu expects salaries for the MPs to be at par with that of Appeals Court judges.



According to him, since 2016, MPs have not had their salaries reviewed upwards unlike the ordinary Ghanaian worker who has, for some time, enjoyed little increment after four years of work.

Members of Parliament currently take salaries in the region of GHS14,000 monthly but are demanding a 30% increment to GHS21,000 per month, according to sources.



At a press conference by the leadership of Parliament ahead of the dissolution of the 7th Parliament, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu backed the Minority Leader on his demands.

Mr Mensah Bonsu, addressing critics who say MPs do not deserve huge salaries, said per article 114(1) of the constitution, the legislators deserve every bit of their remuneration and even more.

Also joining the discussion was Tamale South MP, who asked the public to appreciate their work, adding there is no security of tenure for their service.

Meanwhile, the committee of the whole of Parliament has rejected the presidential committee report on emoluments for article 71 officeholders (2017-2021) in respect of the executive.



The report by the five-member committee chaired by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa Baidu was laid on the floor on Monday by Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for members consideration.

At a heated meeting of the house in-camera, Members of Parliament demanded three conditions from the executive to be included in their package before the House approves that of the executive.



