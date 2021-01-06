The Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana will be dissolved today at midnight.

This is in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The dissolution will pave way for the inauguration of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the investiture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-Elect on January 7th, 2021.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 5th, delivered his final State of the Nation address in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution.

A statement from Parliament said, “Members of the 8th Parliament will convene in the Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker and Two Deputy Speakers, in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution, after which the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will be sworn in by the Speaker at the Chamber of Parliament as per Article 100(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

“The President-elect will then be sworn in before the 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”