Asante Kotoko has confirmed the team has recorded some coronavirus cases ahead of their CAF Champions League reverse tie against Al-Hilal, Omdurman scheduled for today.

A statement released by the club said four officials and seven players tested positive for the virus.

Club Notice pic.twitter.com/uVRJLtNdmr — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 6, 2021

Although the Porcupine Warriors are challenging the results, they have presented a team for the game, which is expected to come off as planned.

The following players are unavailable for the game but it is not clear if they are the Covid positive cases:

READ ALSO

Skipper Felix Annan, Kwadwo Opoku, Wahab Adams, Habib Mohammed, Latif Anabila, and Fabio Gama.

The team physio and physical trainer are not part of the list of Kotoko officials submitted for the match.

The affected persons have been sent back to the team hotel in Sudan.

Kotoko lost 1-0 in the first-leg at the Accra Sports Stadium and must beat the Blues if they have to advance to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The CAF Champions League reverse tie, which was scheduled to come off at 13:00GMT has been delayed.