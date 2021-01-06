File Photo: L-R: Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese
File Photo: L-R: Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese

Rapper Kwaw Kese says he is yet to experience the love he has shown his colleague rapper Sarkodie over the years in the music industry.

According to him, he hardly receives feedback anytime he reaches out to Sarkodie on his personal number, adding that sometimes you have to use his manager, Angel Town, as the medium.

I’m one of his biggest fans but the thing is the love I show him, he doesn’t show it back. I feel there are some people you don’t have to go through anyone to get to.

Sometimes you have to get through Angel. Sometimes no response and it also takes a long time for him to reply. Even if you are busy, reply and say you are busy or get back later but Sarkodie won’t do that, the Abodam hitmaker said on Okay FM.

I go way back with him. When no one will take him to studio, I did. I deserve that love back… I have put people on.. Me and Shatta… all the things happening is on social media. Whenever he sees me he shows me more love. Shatta shows me more love than Sarkodie currently.

Most of these guys love with you but behind there us hatred. But I roll with Stonebwoy… I’ve booked ticket for Sarkodie and all that.. he has to show that respect back. I want nothing from him…

Last time I sent him a beat and he said if we do it this way it will be better. That is how we did the Yakubu song. I am not scared.. if you don’t show me love, I can’t show love. Its not about Sarkodie alone.

