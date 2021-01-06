Rapper Kwaw Kese says he is yet to experience the love he has shown his colleague rapper Sarkodie over the years in the music industry.

According to him, he hardly receives feedback anytime he reaches out to Sarkodie on his personal number, adding that sometimes you have to use his manager, Angel Town, as the medium.

I’m one of his biggest fans but the thing is the love I show him, he doesn’t show it back. I feel there are some people you don’t have to go through anyone to get to.

Sometimes you have to get through Angel. Sometimes no response and it also takes a long time for him to reply. Even if you are busy, reply and say you are busy or get back later but Sarkodie won’t do that, the Abodam hitmaker said on Okay FM.

