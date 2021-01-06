A 24-year-old pregnant woman, Mariam Musa, has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her three-year-old stepson, Rokeeb Musa.

Her motive is because her husband cared more for the boy’s mother.



The suspect who is a tailor and resident in Ede, Osun State in Nigeria committed the act on December 26, 2020.

The five-month-old pregnant woman confessed while being paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Wale Olokode, on Tuesday at the State Command, Osogbo.



She accused the husband of showing more love and favour to his second wife because she had a male child while she, first wife, was yet to have a male.

The suspect said the three-year-old boy, Rokeeb, left his mother and came to her room on the day she committed the act, adding that she put insecticide in the victim’s mouth, which killed him.

She also said after committing the act, she felt remorseful and confessed to her husband. “Greed and jealousy made me to kill the son of my husband’s second wife.

She had a male child and I was not happy that our husband was showing her more care,” Mariam said.