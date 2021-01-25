The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of national service postings for over 10,964 nurses for the 2020/2021 service year.

The secretariat has, in a statement, directed all eligible nurses who registered for national service to log onto www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to the various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Director, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, noted that post-deployment and validation processes will commence today, January 25, 2021.

Urging personnel to accept postings in good faith, it added the mandatory service will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021.

