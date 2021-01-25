Rapperholic Sarkodie’s presence was felt in the changing room of Kumasi Asante Kotoko prior to their match yesterday.

His intent was to share a motivational message with the players ahead of the tight Ghana Premier League clash against Aduana Stars.

The Kotoko fanatic was captured giving a fist bump to each player and other team members as they get ready for the game.

Soon after, Sarkodie, all clad in his black and white joggers and shirt, took his seat at the Accra Sports stadium to cheer his side on.

SEE ALSO

However, it was a disappointment his presence did not yield the intended results as Kotoko lost by one goal to nil.