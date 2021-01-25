The Ghana Library Authority, Eastern Region, has welcomed all pupils back to the library after the library was closed to them in March 2020.

The Authority in the region held its maiden outdoor event dubbed ’21stJanRead’, an initiative to notify parents and pupils that they can now visit and sit at the library for their reading needs.

The event, which was sponsored by Twellium Industries, gave pupils the opportunity to read, spell and test themselves after the long stay at home.

The Regional Director, Evans Korletey-Tene, in his welcome address, indicated that the event was to send the message to parents and pupils out there that the library space is now opened and safe for pupils to use.

He also encouraged pupils present to take advantage of the library materials to make up for the reading gap created due to the break.

He also encouraged parents to allow their wards to use their phones to download the Ghana Library App which also has lots of reading materials and videos of the Ghana Learning TV.

In a speech delivered by the representative of Twellium Industries, Ms. Tabitha Asangsia indicated that Twellium believes in the dream of education, hence the need to encourage pupils to read.

She also reminded Ghanaians of the resolve of the company to support education to make Ghana a wining nation.

The Ghana Library Authority opened the libraries nationwide in a phased approach which meant until today, pupils could only visit the library with their parents and borrow reading materials for home reading but were prohibited from sitting to read in the library.

However, with the re-opening of schools, pupils can now sit at the library to read by themselves with Covid-19 protocols put in place.

The Ghana Library Authority has declared 2021 as the Year of Literacy under the theme “eradicating learning poverty through public library services”.

This declaration has five key objectives to ensure that pupils under 10 years can read and understand.