The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has directed all national service personnel in the Accra metropolis to participate fully in the Operation Clean Your Frontage exercise.

The exercise has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



The Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative is being organised by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and NSS in fulfilment of the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



The exercise, which is under the auspices of the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, is scheduled to begin at 6 am with Independence Square as the converging point.



The NSS management has duly requested the respective heads of organisations that host personnel to release them for the said exercise.

Management of NSS has entreated all personnel to consider this exercise as a national duty.

They have, therefore, been urged to come out in their numbers to support this worthy cause for a successful programme.