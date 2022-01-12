About 60 persons have been issued summoned in the Ayawaso North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for flouting the Operation Clean Your Frontage policy.

This was on Tuesday, January 11, 2021, when environmental health officers embarked on an inspection in the area.

This forms part of the vision of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey under the theme, let’s make Accra Work with citizens expected to clean their respective surroundings.

He explained that, defaulters will be made to pay a fine or be liable to at least one-year imprisonment.

The Operation Clean Your Frontage team who were in Nima, Maamobi West among others came across residents with choked gutters, filthy surroundings and dirty washrooms.

The defaulters have been ordered to report at the assembly office for further actions and some to be arraigned in court if necessary.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso North, Mohammed Aminu Zakaria touted the exercise as successful.

“The operation is going on successfully. It is creating awareness, and sanitation officers in Accra are back with a big bang courtesy, the efforts of the Regional Minister.

“So far, more than 60 people have been summoned, and they will appear before us at the Assembly for cautioning or any other orders apart from prosecution,” he said.

Mr. Zakaria vowed no defaulter will be spared, adding the operation has come to stay, hence, they would ensure strict compliance.