The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled July 14 to July 16, 2022 for the election of the party’s national officers.

Constituency elections have also been set for April 22 to 24 and 20th to 22nd of May for regional elections.

The General Secretary, John Boadu, disclosed this at a press conference on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The scheduled dates, he explained, follows a meeting by the party’s National Council on Thursday.

Mr Boadu also announced the nomination fees has been pegged at GHS 20,000 for the National Chairman position, GHS 15,000 for the Vice Chairperson position, and GHS10,000 for the General Secretary position.

All other positions, he added, will cost GHS 8,000 apart from the special wings.

The elections will be supervised by the party’s National Elections Committee (NEC) which will comprise three representatives.

They will be appointed by the NEC, the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, the Director of Research and Elections, two elderly women appointed by the National Executive Committee, and the Director of IT.

Meanwhile, the national annual delegates conference will be held in Accra.