The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has hinted on the date of the commencement of ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’.

Speaking on Badwam on Adom TV, he disclosed that the operation will kick start on Tuesday, 1st February, 2022 with a strong awareness campaign programme.

“Operation clean your frontage, this year the 1st of February will take off and we will initiate a very strong awareness programme,” he said.

He said that there had been an engagement with the National Service secretariat to release National Service Personnel in the Region to help in the Operation.

“So we have engaged with the National Service and both parties have agreed that they will give us between 15 to 20,000 personnel. The personnel will all meet us at the independence square if everything goes as planned,” he revealed.

While speaking on how to achieve the goal of the Operation, Mr Quartey advised traders selling on the street and not on pavement to vacate from the street.

According to him, hawkers selling on the streets are in grave danger if there should be an accident.

“Which country will you travel to and see people selling on the streets? It’s not done,” he bemoaned.

“If I say we sack traders, no, we want to do it but we don’t have enough workforce to make it happen. This is my constituency, but I’m announcing that from Tuesday I won’t allow anyone to sell on the street roads. Tuesday we are going to storm the place,” he stressed.

This initiative, the Minister believes, is one of the ways to help in making the country clean and achieve the goal of ‘Operation Clean your Frontage’.