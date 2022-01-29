SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to continued action from the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The Quarterfinals at the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 opens with Gambia taking on tournament hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on the evening of Saturday 29 January 2022.

How the teams got here

After their incredibly impressive unbeaten run to end as runners-up behind Mali in Group F, Gambia continued their fairytale run by defeating Guinea 1-0 on Monday, with Musa Barrow scoring the only goal of the clash in Bafoussam. The Scorpions are flying high and full of confidence, with a place in the last eight already representing a great achievement on tournament debut.

Cameroon, who topped Group A with an unbeaten record, booked their place in the final eight with a 2-1 win over another AFCON rookie, Comoros. It was not the most convincing performance from the Indomitable Lions – against an opponent which was so badly hit by Covid-19 absences that they played an outfield player as a goalkeeper – but goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar got the job done.

Key players

Gambia – Musa Barrow

The Italian-based attacker has been one of the key men for the Scorpions at this AFCON, inspiring not just with his two goals, but also his hard work off the ball and ability to carry possession with speed into dangerous areas.

Cameroon – Vincent Aboubakar

The Indomitable Lions striker has hit six goals at this AFCON, putting him at the front of the running for both the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards. However, he will need to keep up his form to help the hosts power into the semifinals.

What the camps are saying

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet on his team’s achievement thus far:

“They [the players] are my heroes. It’s a real team, they’re not individuals but a team which plays together, with a dream, with a strategy, and each player is very disciplined and does everything to achieve this.”

Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao on the performance against Comoros:

“We are not satisfied, because we encountered a lot of difficulties [against Comoros], it was a very unstable match, even if we had good moments. We could have taken another goal. I have already spoken with the players about this match, the most important thing is that everyone calms down, emotionally.”

Head-to-head

In head-to-head stats, Cameroon and Gambia have met in two previous matches – both in the qualification tournament for the 2017 AFCON – with the Indomitable Lions winning 1-0 in Bakau in September 2015 (thanks to a goal from Aboubakar) and 2-0 in Yaounde a year later (thanks to strikes from Benjamin Moukando and Toko Ekambi).

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Quarterfinal broadcast details, 29 January 2022

Saturday 29 January