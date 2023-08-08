The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has unequivocally rejected the idea of relocating abroad, expressing his unwavering commitment to Ghana’s progress.

“I have no intentions of residing anywhere else in this world – be it America, the UK, or any other place. I have already experienced these locations and found that nothing could lure me away,” he said.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, on Monday, he highlighted his belief in Ghana’s potential and the superior opportunities it holds.

“We possess abundant natural resources, and with the right approach, this nation can truly flourish,” he emphasised.

Drawing attention to the socioeconomic disparities, he pointed out the success of foreign nationals in Ghana compared to the struggles faced by Ghanaians abroad.

“Foreign nationals, including Indians and Lebanese, are always prospering in our land and generating profits, yet as Ghanaians, we often find ourselves struggling to make ends meet in foreign lands such as America or Turkey,” he noted.

He stated the need for a shift in societal mindset to address these challenges:

“It’s high time we recognise this discrepancy and initiate a shift in our societal mindset. We must rectify this cultural and mindset issue or our progress as a nation will remain stymied.”

As the National Youth Organiser, he sees his role as reaching out to marginalised communities and channeling their potential for Ghana’s development.

“Through our collective efforts, we will demonstrate that we are instrumental in Ghana’s development,” he affirmed.

With the backing of the NPP, he expressed resolute determination in their pursuit of victory.

“The lessons we’ve garnered from the Assin North bye-election have fortified us, granting us the strength to secure triumph. In just a year, I have traversed all 16 regions, engaging with our constituents on revitalizing the party. Though challenges persist, our party is vastly superior to the NDC, and we cannot remain passive observers while they strive for supremacy.”

Acknowledging the faith bestowed upon him by the youth, he said, “The youth place their trust in my leadership, and I am unswervingly dedicated to their cause.”

