The Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will Tuesday afternoon meet all 10 candidates who participated in the just-ended Super Delegates Conference.

According to JoyNews sources, the meeting will offer them the opportunity to raise their concerns about the conduct of the exercise.

In the course of the meeting, aspirants who have evidence of any wrongdoing or misconduct by party members will be allowed to present them for appropriate actions to be taken.

During the conference, many accusations and allegations were levelled.

For instance, after the exercise, one of the candidates, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, in a press statement issued on Sunday, August 27, condemned an alleged assault on his North East Regional Coordinator during the election.

According to him, the action was unwarranted and needless as his representative did nothing wrong at the voting centre.

The former Trades and Industry Minister said the incident was a blot on the party’s internal democratic process.

“I would, however, like to express my deep sorrow about the brutal assault on my polling agent in the North East Region. This is an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP,” he said.

“I wish my colleague a speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings and would like to assure him and his family, of my unwavering support for his well-being,” excerpts of his release said.

Also, in a widely circulated viral video on social media and mainstream media, Kennedy Agyapong who emerged second in the race, threatened some personalities of the party during the election.

He swore to give President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia a ‘showdown’.

His outburst was based on an allegation that his polling agent for the North East Region was threatened and chased into hiding.