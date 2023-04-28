Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has lashed out at leadership of his party saying the image of the party stands low today because they made Mr Asiedu Nketia of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) their standard.

According to him, the politics of insults which the Former General Secretary of the NDC practiced wasn’t the principle upon which the NPP was founded.

Speaking to Kwame Tanko on the show “Angel In the Morning” Mr Agyapong revealed that, it is one of the reasons why he contested the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

“That is one of the reasons why I decided to contest the General Secretary to remove him (Sir John) from the office,” he said.

He believes he Sir John at the time in office was tarnishing the image of the party by making Mr Nketia his standard when it comes to communication, adding that the practice also took away the love people had for the party.

“The brotherly love in the party got missing because people began to speak anyhow. The sacrifice, togetherness, respect that made people like the party changed because at a point we made Asiedu Nketia our standard,” Mr Agyepong lamented.

To him, the politics of insults is driving away competent people who could help the country from coming into politics.

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John served the NPP as General Secretary from the year 2010 to 2014 and lost to Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong in his bid to secure a second term.

Ing. Kwabena Agyepong is aspiring to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election as the flagbearer.

He is contesting people like Hon Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Former Minister for Agric Dr Afriyie Akoto, Former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, Mr Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and Mr Joe Ghartey.

Though Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has not openly declared his intention to contest, it is obvious he will join the race looking at the conversation most party leaders are having recently.

The party has set November 4, 2023, for the conduct of primaries to elect its flagbearer to face the NDC in the 2024 general election.

