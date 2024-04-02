The Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region, Evans Yaw Dapaah, has pleaded with the constituents of Krachi East to forgive and support parliamentary candidate, Michael Gyato in the upcoming elections.

He acknowledged that, although there were some misunderstandings and disagreements during the 2020 elections, he urged the constituents to put aside their differences and come together for the greater good of the community.

Speaking at a rally in Dambai, he said unity and cooperation are essential for progress and development.

The Regional chairman highlighted the track record of Michael Gyato, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Krachi East, and praised his dedication and commitment to serving the people.

He pointed out Gyato’s passion for community development and his vision for a better future for the constituency.

The Regional Chairman said it is important to vote for a candidate who has the best interests of the people at heart and who will work tirelessly to bring about positive change.

He urged the constituents to consider Gyato’s proven leadership skills and his ability to deliver on his promises.

The Oti Regional Minister designate, DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd), has urged residents to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December polls in order to continue the progress and development in the region.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education in the region, and urged residents to consider these factors when casting their votes on 7 December.

For his part, Michael Gyato urged supporters to adopt a door-to-door campaign strategy.

He believes this approach will help the party connect with voters on a more personal level and increase their chances of winning the upcoming election.

Mr. Gyato underscored the importance of grassroots efforts in securing victory.

