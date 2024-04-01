The much-anticipated Adom Fufuo Party 2024 isn’t just about delicious flavors and mouthwatering meals.

It is a celebration of Ghanaian culinary traditions, particularly focusing on the authentic experience of using the earthware bowl, known locally as ‘Asanka’.

In the good old days, every Ghanaian household cherished the Asanka, but modernization and the advent of ceramics have somewhat overshadowed its significance.

However, Multimedia’s Adom Brands, through the Fufuo Party is championing a revival of this traditional culinary vessel.

At this year’s event, held at the media giant’s forecourt, an Asanka procession stole the spotlight, with the Immigration Service’s brass band leading the way.

The march will begin at the venue and end at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle station.

Among the prominent figures participating in the procession is presenter Abena Opoku Anhwinee, Sister Sandy, Tima Kumkum, Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, Maame Boat as well as a host of other audiences who have joined in the fun.

The famous Takoradi Masquerades are also present to add another layer of fun.

This symbolic procession aims to rekindle appreciation for the Asanka and its role in Ghanaian culture and cuisine.