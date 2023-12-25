For the first time in twelve years, the Akyem Swedru Constituency in the Eastern region will be participating in the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The contest is already anticipated to be fierce as the incumbent MP faces competition from two others.

Three individuals have picked nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primaries.

The incumbent MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, is expected to face off businessman, Jerome Kwame Akordor, and the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwanning-Bosompem.

Filing his nomination, Jerome Akordor said, although a tough contest, he is unfazed by his opponents.

“When the people raise and speak no amount of money can stand their power. The delegates have already spoken. I know what they want and so nothing can stop me” he said.

Jerome highlighted his vision for the constituency.

“Many of our youth are unemployed. We need to focus on education and job creation. We must bring our agriculture policy that will help our people. As a farmer, the delegates and I know what is best for us” he added.

NPP Secretary for the Akyem Swedru constituency, Daniel Ntiri said the process has been very smooth.

“Three individuals including the incumbent MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Controller and Accountant General, and Jermoe Kwame Akordor have filed their nomination. So far, the process in Akim Sweduro has been smooth and impressive” he said.

Collapse building kills man at Kasoa Opeikuma while chasing bird

KOD shocks Achimota Rastafarian student