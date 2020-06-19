More sitting Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are likely to lose their seats in the upcoming parliamentary primaries, pollster, Ben Ephson has said.

He explained that, some are suffering from incumbency fatigue – a situation he said he given their opponents the advantage.

Ben Ephson cited constituencies like Bantama, New Juaben South, Okaikoi South, Ablekuma North, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai whose MPs will lose the primaries.

On the chances of sitting MPs, he said Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Adenta MP, Yaw Boaben Asamoa and MP for Dadekotopon, Vincent Sowah Odotei are likely to win.

The Daily Dispatch managing editor explained that, the Minister in charge of Procurement will win the contest against Ghana’s High Commissioner to India Mike Ocquaye Junior due to the influence of colleague MP, Kennedy Agyepong.

Eventhough Yaw Boaben Asamoa might win the primaries, Ben Ephson said he must work extra hard to retain the seat for NPP in the December general elections.

He urged NPP leadership to manage the outcome of the primaries tactically to consolidate the party’s gains for the December 2020 polls.