Scores of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Bantama Constituency in Kumasi are baring their teeth at the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Okyem Aboagye, for allegedly accusing them of being induced with money.



As a result, members of a group calling itself ‘Concerned Bantama Youth’ mainly made up of Bantama NPP delegates, have accused the MP of insulting their intelligence barely 48 hours before the NPP primary where the MP is fighting Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, to retain his seat.



The angry-looking NPP delegates, numbering over 200, who said they have voting rights, claimed Okyem Aboagye had accused Asenso-Boakye of ‘buying’ delegates over with money when they had not received anything from the Deputy Chief of Staff.



Members of the group have, therefore, described Okyem Aboagye’s alleged statement as unfortunate and baseless allegations that have the tendency of impugning the integrity of the NPP delegates at Bantama.



Nana Boakye aka ‘Bantama Nana B’, leader of the ‘Concerned Bantama Youth’, addressing the press on Thursday afternoon, asked Okyem Aboagye to quickly retract and apologize to the NPP delegates.



According to him, Okyem Aboagye has also insulted Asenso-Boakye by throwing out what he called his ‘palpable falsehood’, demanding that “he should also apologize to Asenso-Boakye, who has proven to have Bantama’s interest at heart.”



Nana Boakye said Asenso-Boakye was noted for playing leading roles to transform Bantama, adding that the hard work and sacrifices of the Deputy Chief of Staff had helped to improve Bantama, so he did not deserve to be insulted and disrespected by the Bantama MP.



He said through the positive works of Asenso-Boakye, Bantama had benefitted from an ambulance, pieces of medical equipment, astro turf projects, road projects, school projects and many more, adding that Asenso-Boakye is the right person for Bantama.



“If these acts of development is what the outgoing MP considers as vote-buying then we will support such a person to help develop our area. We cannot allow selfish politicians to retard the development of Bantama,” he said, adding “Bantama deserves better.”



Nana Boakye said “these are some of the reasons we support Asenso-Boakye. He has the development of Bantama at heart and we the delegates in the constituency will support him to bring progress and prosperity to our area.”



Meanwhile, the Bantama Constituency NPP Chairman, Fiifi Mensah, has expressed disgust over Okyem Aboagye’s vote-buying accusations against Asenso-Boakye, saying the Deputy Chief of Staff has been embarking on a clean campaign so nobody should accuse him wrongly.



According to him, the Bantama NPP delegates have integrity and, therefore, nobody can bribe them with money, adding that Bantama NPP delegates will vote massively on Saturday for someone that has the constituency at heart.