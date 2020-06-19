National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, has shared a family photo on his Instagram page which is garnering many likes on the social media app.

Number 9 people like red oooo ❤️ @johnd_jnr @missgeeonly. #family #idey4u #wemove, he posted.

The actor cum politician looked like he was explaining something to his wife, Miss Gee, in her beautiful red dress, before the shutter button went off.

MORE:

His son, John Dumelo Jnr, clad in apparel similar to that of his dad, wanted his mum’s attention before the photo was taken.

Find the original post below: