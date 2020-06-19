Failed parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who want to go independent, have been advised to rescind their decision.

This, according to the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, could mar their political careers for life.

His comment comes after some parliamentary aspirants, who were disqualified from contesting the upcoming primaries on Saturday, June 20, 2020, threatened to go independent.

Already, posters of these aspirants, especially in the Central region are circulating – a situation some political pundits are predicting could affect the NPP’s fortunes in the December polls.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr Boadu urged the parliamentary hopefuls not to allow their supporters to push them.

“Patience in politics at this time is very important. I will advise anyone going independent to stop because the consequences are dire,” he warned.

The NPP scribe cited how some bitter parliamentary aspirants went independent in 2015 against the advice of the party but are now gnashing their teeth to buttress his point.

“There are people who did that in 2015 and they are still on the sidelines. It takes a lot of strenuous efforts to get back to the NPP because you lose your membership,” he added.

Mr Boadu appealed to the failed aspirants to wait for their appointed time to serve the party.