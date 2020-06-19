One of the suspects in the Takoradi kidnapping case, John Orji, claims the police tortured him to confess falsely during his interrogation.

Mr Orji was arrested at Aflao as a witness and accomplice to the main suspect, Sam Udoetuk Wills.

He said this when he appeared in court on Thursday, adding that electric shockers, sticks, wires and pliers were used to make him confess.

He maintained he was innocent before the Takoradi Market Circle Magistrate court, presided by His Worship Michael Ampadu.

“I am a tobacco salesman in Nigeria and was lured through a social media friend who hacked my account to get me arrested in connection with the mentioned suspected witness John.

“After debating and struggling with the Police upon my arrest, they told me three Ghanaian girls have been missing, which I replied, I know nothing about,” he narrated.

He claimed when suspect Wills was asked if he was the John mentioned, he said no, but the Police insisted he mentioned me as the John.

“I have been totally traumatised for 366 days, though the suspect didn’t mention me as the John,” he cried.

He pleaded with the court to allow him to see his pregnant wife.

The case has since been adjourned to July 14, 2020, after the Magistrate asked the State to arrange to get Mr Wills a lawyer and check if it would be possible for him to see his pregnant wife.