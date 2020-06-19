The Ghana Police Service says it is ready to provide security for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries which come off on June 20.

“Respective Regional Police Commanders are being supported by the National Headquarters to provide maximum security in this area of operation,” a communique from the police said.

The police urged the party delegates and other supporters “to observe the rules governing the exercise and arrangements made by the Police.”

“Any person who may have any grievance must resort to due processes at seeking redress,” the communique cautioned.

“Police expect full compliance with the mandatory wearing of face mask, face shield or any other face covering that covers his or her nose and mouth completely in the course of the exercise.

“It is our hope that organisers will also be mindful of the necessary hygienic protocols to stop the spread of the Covid-19 in Ghana.”