A leading contender in the Akyem Oda constituency primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alexander Akwasi Acquah, is promising juicy packages for delegates if given the nod.

Already, he has helped in guaranteeing an interest-free loan scheme to polling station officers to the tune of GH¢300,000.

He said the loans were to help beneficiaries to invest the funds into income-generating ventures to make them financially independent.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, he promised to donate half of his salary towards the establishment of a fund to cater for the developmental needs of the area.

The aspiring MP also said he would set up a health insurance scheme for the 401 delegates in the 18 electoral areas in the Akyem Oda constituency.

On MP’s Common Fund, Mr. Acquah who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Hospitals Group said he will share it among the 18 electoral areas for everyone to benefit.

“Common Fund is one of the commonest funds available to every Member of Parliament. While others are propagating the cancellation of it because they don’t see the use and benefit of it, I have decided to fairly allocate it to the 18 electoral areas in the Akyem Oda constituency,” he said.

The former spokesperson for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) challenged the constituents and delegates, in particular, to hold him accountable for his promises.

“Give me the power and this is what I’m offering you. I’m more than capable to deliver” Mr. Acquah added.