Leader of Economic Freedom Fighters Movement, Ernesto Yeboah, has been charged with the offence of failing to notify the police of a special event.

He has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties; of which two should be public servants.

The Economic Freedom Fighters over the weekend organised a vigil for the late George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer who knelt on his neck.

Although lawyers for Mr Yeboah argue that their client had informed the police, the police said the suspect and his Economic Freedom Fighters were in breach of the Public Order Act.

Documents filed by police prosecutors said he organised about 200 people purported to be members of Ghana’s leftist movement to hold the vigil contrary to the law.

The case has been adjourned to July 7.