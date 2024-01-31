New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has revealed his strategy for winning last Saturday’s primary.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he said decided not to engage directly with delegates which he termed the “submarine approach.”

Mr. Appiah-Kubi explained that, he decided to be silence and give his opponents more room to talk because he lacked the energy to fight external forces.

“When it comes to strategy, I know how to go about it to win an election. Although the election was hard because of some unseen hands, the strategy I used was that I didn’t want to speak. I had to go under water and fight. That is what I call the submarine approach” he said.

The Asante Akyem North MP said his rivals were unaware of his strategies and he took them by surprise.

Despite facing a formidable gap, he remained resolute in his determination to succeed.

Reflecting on his past experiences, including his successful bid for SRC President at the University of Ghana in 1997/1998, he credited his victories to strategic acumen.

Looking ahead, Mr. Appiah-Kubi said he will increase his vote and secure victory for the NPP in the December polls.

