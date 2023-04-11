Former President John Mahama claims he is the only person the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wants to avoid as the NDC’s presidential candidate.

According to him, the NPP knows he is the one who can lead the National Democratic Congress to wrestle power from the them hence the deliberate calls for the NDC to vote for a different person as flagbearer.

“One person the NPP are scared of is John Dramani Mahama. They have sleepless nights anytime they hear my name. It is the reason why they keep telling the NDC to bring a fresh person. Are you the ones to tell us what we should do. It’s just like Kotoko dictating to Hearts of Oak the kind of player they should field as captain and goalkeeper in a match. It’s none of your business. I am so much convinced that God has given us power already” he stated.

The flagbearer hopeful was speaking to members of the NDC in the Yilo Krobo constituency ahead of the party’s primaries slated for May, 13.

Mr. Mahama who is seeking a re-election to become the party’s flagbearer will spend three days in the Eastern canvassing for votes.