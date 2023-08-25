Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has claimed a lot of New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs have ditched the camp of Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, that is their way of punishing Mr Kyerematen for sacrificing his candidacy for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He recounted the party’s 2007 primary with 17 aspirants held at the University of Ghana campus, where Akufo-Addo barely crossed the line and had to rely on a valuable concession from him.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, OPK as he is popularly known, said Alan could have won the race if there had been a run-off.

However, his decision to allow the incumbent president to sail through broke the hearts of many of his supporters, who have since turned away from him.

“Most of the bigwigs who have withdrawn their support were hurt, and they think this is the time to punish him for Sacrificing for Akufo-Addo,” he claimed.

Though OPK did not mention any names, he said he recently had a call from a top NPP man in that regard.

“A top man called me and asked why I was wholeheartedly supporting Alan, considering he is someone who gives up easily. He told me they were committed and confident they would have won the second round in 2007, but he gave up,” the lawmaker shared.

Commenting on his response to the said caller, OPK stressed the decision was for the greater good of the NPP, adding it was the greatest sacrifice.

This, he said, justifies the calls at the grassroots for Alan to be elected the next presidential candidate to lead the party.

ALSO READ: