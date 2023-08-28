A senior research fellow of the University of Ghana has said former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, will not pull any surprisedl in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race in November 4, 2023.

Dr. George Domfeh stated emphatically that, given surveys conducted, majority of NPP delegates have already decided their leader ahead of the 2024 general election.

Alan Kyerematen shocked many including political pundits who predicted he would place second in the Super Delegates Conference.

Rather he came third after underdog Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong took the second position.

Mr Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.82% of the total votes cast while his closest contender, Ken Agyapong had 132 votes, representing 15.03%.

Out of the 16 regions in the country, the NPP’s flagbearer hopeful did not win in a single region.

Mr Kyerematen in his home region, Ashanti region was beaten by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on his performance on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday. Dr George Domfeh said he was not surprised about Mr Kyerematen’s performance.

In his view, the signs were very clear that he [Alan] will not give Dr Bawumia a run for his money like predicted.

He explained that, majority of the youth in the NPP now don’t really know Mr Kyerematen and the old ones also think he [Alan] betrayed the party when he resigned.

“Alan’s resignation is political suicide and many in the party are punishing him for that,” Dr Domfeh observed.

Given the voting pattern in the Super Delegates Conference, he is certain Dr Bawumia will have a landslide victory.

“Dr Bawumia will have 64 percent, Alan and Ken will struggle to move beyond 30 percent,” the research fellow added.