Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Raphael Patrick Sarfo, has been explaining why his ballot was rejected after voting in the Super Delegates Conference.

He claimed, while walking to the ballot box, he only raised his hands to respond to cheers but was misconstrued by some agents who knew he voted for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 rejected the vote of the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP.

The Commission explained that the action of the youth organiser is contrary to regulations governing the election.

Mr. Safo has since been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for mis-conducting himself during the just-ended Super Delegates Conference.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the NPP Ashanti Regional Youth leader said he will honour the invitation.

“Idid nothing wrong. I have video evidence to prove my innocent so I will appear before the committee when invited to bring sanity in the party,” he stated.

Mr. Safo maintained that, given the work he has done, he does not have to prove his loyalty to Dr Bawumia by showing his vote.

“The Vice President knows my loyalty towards him and I’m really hurt I couldn’t vote for him,” he bemoaned.

The Ashanti Regional Organiser said the signal after the election is massive, thus, will continue to work for victory in November.

Mr Safo added that, he will not defy any party directive before, during and after the flagbearer election.