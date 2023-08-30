The Campaign Camp of Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamdu Bawumia has called upon Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to withdraw from the presidential race.

This comes in response to the outcomes of the party’s recently concluded super delegates election.

On August 26, 2023, the NPP held a super Election College to select five candidates from the 10 individuals who had put forth their candidacy for the party’s presidential race, aiming to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

The contest was initially perceived as primarily between Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia. A total of nine hundred and sixty-one (961) individuals participated in the election.

Following the conclusion of the polls, Vice President Dr. Bawumia emerged in the lead with six hundred and twenty-nine (629) votes, accounting for 65.45% of the total, in contrast to Alan Kyerematen’s ninety-five (95) votes, which represented 9.89%. Kennedy Agyapong secured second place with one hundred and thirty-two (132) votes, amounting to 13.74%.

Subsequent to these results, numerous voices have asserted that Mr Kyerematen’s prospects in the upcoming primaries, scheduled for November of the same year, seem bleak.

However, others argue that the outcomes of the super Election College should be taken with caution, as the number of participants in this stage constitutes less than a third of the total delegates who will cast their votes in the actual congress.

Furthermore, some have said that Vice President Bawumia’s camp must not become complacent, given the possibility of shifts occurring at the November congress.

Nevertheless, those supporting the Vice President believe that the results from the Super Election conference offer a glimpse into the primary elections that will take place in November 2023.

A member of Dr Alhaji Bawumia’s Campaign Team, Alhaji Ali Suraj, made this known during an interview on Adom TV’s Current Affairs Show, The Big Agenda.

He expressed satisfaction with the Election outcomes while emphasizing that their campaign efforts will not waver.

He advised Mr Kyerematen’s camp to consider the results of the Super Election College and contemplate withdrawing from the race.