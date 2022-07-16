Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko –Mensah, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has worked studiously, hence the need for Ghanaians to give the party another chance to manage the affairs of the country.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has brought about a lot of developmental projects across the country since they came into power.

Emphasizing the benefits gained, he indicated that the Western Region is one of the regions that has benefitted from the many developmental projects put in place by the incumbent government.

Mr Darko, also cited the Free SHS initiative as one that has helped increase the number of students accessing education in his region.

Adding to his reasons, he noted that the NPP will be able to break the eight with the aid of the executives to be elected at the ongoing Delegates’ Conference.

He said these in an interview at the ongoing National Delegates’ Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium.

