The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sent a goodwill message to delegates and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the party’s ongoing National Delegates’ Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The NPP legislator, who is currently in the United States of America in a Facebook post, published a flyer and wished all delegates a successful event.

In the same post, madam Safo called on the delegates to work in unity.

“Holding together, working together,” madam Safo’s post on Facebook read.