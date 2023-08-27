The NPP Delegates Conference held in the Northern Region has unveiled a clear show of faith for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as he secured a resounding victory in the preliminary results.

The Northern Region which happens to be the hometown for the Vice President collectively rewarded him with 47 out of the 49 votes casts.

Two delegates, were however, in support of Kennedy Agyapong as their preferred candidate.

Dr Bawumia’s resounding success in his home region bolsters his quest to secure the party’s nomination and lead the NPP to victory in the upcoming primaries and general election.

