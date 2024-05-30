The newly inaugurated campaign team for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nkwanta South constituency of the Oti Region has been given a challenging task.

To break the long-standing dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

For years, the NDC has held a strong grip in the area, consistently winning elections.

The campaign team is made up of experienced politicians, grassroots organizers, and communication experts. The NPP party is determined to change that narrative in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the Oti Regional Minister, DSP Daniel Machator (rtd) emphasized the need for a united front and a strong campaign strategy to win the hearts and minds of the people in Nkwanta South.

He highlighted the importance of reaching out to every voter in the constituency and addressing their concerns and needs.

Mr. Machator also called on the campaign team to focus on the party’s achievements and development projects in the area, as well as the vision and policies of the NPP for the future.

He stressed the importance of highlighting the differences between the NPP and the NDC, showcasing the NPP as the party of choice for the people of Nkwanta South.

The NPP parliamentary candidate, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, expressed confidence in the abilities of the campaign team and urged them to work hard and stay committed to the cause.

She reminded them that breaking the dominance of the NDC in the constituency would not be easy, but with dedication and perseverance, it can be achieved.

Also at the program, the Oti Regional Secretary, Jonathan Manu Akpabeh urged party members to set aside personal grievances and focus on the bigger picture.

He reminded them that, their collective efforts are crucial in advancing the party’s mission.

Mr. Akabeh encouraged open communication and collaboration among members, emphasizing the strength that comes from working together towards a shared vision.

