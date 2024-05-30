Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she has not been given 30 slots to recruit New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists and supporters into the security services, including the police and army.

According to her, she has never been a beneficiary as it is being alleged by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato who made the claim said each NPP MP has been given 30 slots ahead of the December elections.

He emphasised the need for transparency and fairness in recruitment processes within the security sector.

But Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said she is not a beneficiary of the purported recruitment slot.

She indicated that, over the past seven years as Member of Parliament, she has secured jobs for her constituents especially the youth irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Over the 7 to 8 years, we have tried to secure jobs for the youth. We really don’t ask if they are NPP members or not, as we supported them regardless of their party affiliation. Were you expecting that we go for foreigners and look for jobs for them? We are still supporting the youth; those who want financial support for school, we have them at heart. We have supported all,” she said.

The Ablekuma West Member of Parliament stressed her commitment to support Ghanaian youth to secure jobs or scholarships to further their education.

“Since they are all Ghanaians, they are all supposed to get that opportunity.” she said.

